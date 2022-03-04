Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 122,411 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of United Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Insurance by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $147.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch acquired 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

