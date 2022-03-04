Marshall Wace LLP Invests $412,000 in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 184,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

