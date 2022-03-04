Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.42. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Profile (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.