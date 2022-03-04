Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

