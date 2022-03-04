Marshall Wace LLP Sells 6,858 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $164.50.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

