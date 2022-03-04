Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 474.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $319.88 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

