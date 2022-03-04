Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $68.00 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.