Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 53,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 324,375 shares.The stock last traded at $18.16 and had previously closed at $17.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

