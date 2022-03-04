Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$15.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRE shares. Pi Financial cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

MRE stock opened at C$9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$733.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.02 and a 1-year high of C$15.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

