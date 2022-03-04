Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.30

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 93299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

MRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The stock has a market cap of C$733.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

