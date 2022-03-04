Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.
MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.60.
Shares of Masimo stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $260.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.
In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 1,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
