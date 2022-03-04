Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.60.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $260.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 1,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

