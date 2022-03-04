MASQ Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $89,561.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,465,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

