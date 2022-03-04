MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $76.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. MasTec has a 1 year low of $74.92 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
