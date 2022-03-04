Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

MTCH stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.76. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

