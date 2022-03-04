Mattel (MAT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

2/14/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $45.00.

2/11/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, a highly-efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products. This along with initiatives toward capturing the full value of its IP and transforming itself into a high-performing toy company, bodes well. Going forward, the company is focused on strong cost and productivity initiatives to support growth, operate more efficiently and rebuild margins. However, the coronavirus-related woes persist. Rise in raw materials and ocean freight is a concern as well. Earnings estimates for 2022 has declined in the past 30 days.”

2/10/2022 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00.

1/27/2022 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. 2,037,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,486. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mattel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 111,843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

