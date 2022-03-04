Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Matterport has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush dropped their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Matterport by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matterport by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.