Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.53

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 135508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

