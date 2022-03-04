MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MBIA worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in MBIA by 598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,422 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in MBIA by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,299,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,279 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MBIA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 244,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBI opened at $13.32 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

