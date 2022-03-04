M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.65

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.65 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.36). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.36), with a volume of 111,602 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.92. The firm has a market cap of £210.28 million and a P/E ratio of -75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

