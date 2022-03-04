McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Major Shareholder Sells $634,705,604.00 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.99 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in McAfee by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in McAfee by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in McAfee by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

