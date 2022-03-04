McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.71

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.71 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 17,576,890 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The company has a market cap of £4.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.71.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.