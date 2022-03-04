MCDEX (MCB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.50 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

