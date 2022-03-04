McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.21. 236,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

