McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,218. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

