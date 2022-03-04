McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.65. 110,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,441. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

