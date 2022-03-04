McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $682,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.70. 2,281,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,854,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

