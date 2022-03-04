MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 23,248,840 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About MediaZest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

