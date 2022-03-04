Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 459,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

