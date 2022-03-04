Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

NYSE:MED traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after buying an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medifast by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Medifast by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

