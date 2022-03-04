MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.70.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,388,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.50. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

