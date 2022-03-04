Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLCO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 90.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

