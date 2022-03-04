Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MRO opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.40.

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($66,979.74). Also, insider David Lis acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($62,458.07).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

