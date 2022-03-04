Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

