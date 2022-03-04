Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MTR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,271. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1118 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
