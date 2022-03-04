Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,271. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1118 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating ) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.