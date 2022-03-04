Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $56.14 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

