Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.22

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 22349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth $139,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

