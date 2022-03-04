Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,222 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 72,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 277,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LADR. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

