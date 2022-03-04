Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $323,000 Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Bank were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

