Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $366,000 Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RadNet were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,500 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.