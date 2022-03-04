Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,157 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

