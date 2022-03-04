MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 59,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

