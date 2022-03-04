MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0251 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.

MGF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

