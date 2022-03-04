MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGF remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,500. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0251 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

