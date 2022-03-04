MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91.

In related news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.