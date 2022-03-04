Michael D. Peduzzi Buys 2,500 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CCNE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

