Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,563,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

