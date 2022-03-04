Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

