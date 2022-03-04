Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Down 5.2%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.09. 14,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

As of June 25, 2021, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc was acquired by Tempest Therapeutics Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

