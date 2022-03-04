Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 2,193.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 629,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Service Properties Trust worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

