Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dada Nexus worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 514.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 225,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $4,126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
